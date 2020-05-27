Zealium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $318.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $31,849.30 and approximately $318.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,337,208 coins and its circulating supply is 13,337,208 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

