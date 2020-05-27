Zebi (ZCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, DDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.14 or 0.02044040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00179974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, DDEX, OKEx, Liquid, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

