ZEON Network Hits One Day Volume of $95,390.00 (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.02046484 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00180155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.