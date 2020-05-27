ZEON (ZEON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,623.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $60,623.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03817665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

