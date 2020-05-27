Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $788,166.33

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Zero has a market capitalization of $788,166.33 and $150,901.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, Zero has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00501444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00097502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00063965 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

