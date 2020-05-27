Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $240,856.11 and approximately $9,083.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.02052132 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

