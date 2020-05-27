Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is ($0.52). Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 87,222 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at $19,487,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.