ZMINE (ZMN) Price Down 25.8% This Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $102,295.07 and $249.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00358689 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000925 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012602 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000529 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

