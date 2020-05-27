ZumCoin Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $84,312.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

