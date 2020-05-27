Zuora (ZUO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE ZUO opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.