$0.02 EPS Expected for GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GalianoGoldInc .’s earnings. GalianoGoldInc . posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GalianoGoldInc ..

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05.

GAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (up from $2.40) on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GAU traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,050. GalianoGoldInc . has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

