-$0.43 EPS Expected for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EYEG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 108,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.