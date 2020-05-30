-$0.45 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.57). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 2,481,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $267.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

