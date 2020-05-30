$0.48 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.10. La-Z-Boy reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover La-Z-Boy.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

LZB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 359,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,734. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

