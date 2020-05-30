-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.51). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in ContraFect by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 287,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,093. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.12. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

