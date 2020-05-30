$0.53 EPS Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAR shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

SAR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 736,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,468.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Cabell Williams III acquired 12,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,901 shares of company stock worth $496,184 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

