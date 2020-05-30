0x Hits One Day Volume of $55.89 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003466 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tokenomy. During the last week, 0x has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $217.80 million and $55.89 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.03 or 0.02054136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00182923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027390 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,127,320 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, Zebpay, Huobi, Bithumb, Livecoin, C2CX, FCoin, Coinone, Liqui, IDEX, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, HitBTC, WazirX, Binance, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, DigiFinex, AirSwap, Iquant, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Koinex, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, Gatecoin, Crex24, Gate.io, DDEX, Poloniex, Independent Reserve, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

