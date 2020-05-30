54,200 Shares in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

