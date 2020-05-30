AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.63% of AAR worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 123,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AAR by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $184,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 483,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

