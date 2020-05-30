Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $3.88 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05430612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,958,740 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

