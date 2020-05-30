Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Market Cap Hits $167.47 Million

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $167.47 million and $24,021.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00484437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

