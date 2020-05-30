Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $194.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $163,522.84 and $194.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.02061791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00185282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

