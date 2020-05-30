Alerus Financial NA Sells 42,454 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,454 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,976. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

