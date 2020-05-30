Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,236.45% and a negative return on equity of 104.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

