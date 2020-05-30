American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,758,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

