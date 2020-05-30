American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of American Tower worth $197,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $258.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.38.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

