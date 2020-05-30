Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Amerisafe worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 1,476.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

