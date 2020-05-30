Amoveo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.78 or 0.00185529 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. In the last week, Amoveo has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.11 or 0.05301306 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

