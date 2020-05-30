Ampleforth (AMPL) 1-Day Volume Tops $34,319.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00011013 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $34,319.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05430612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 19,806,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,932,090 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

