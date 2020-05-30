Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.21). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $715,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 394,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $298.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.