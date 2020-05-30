Analysts Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 192,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,242. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.