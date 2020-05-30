Apex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,488.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apex has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Apex has a market cap of $1.83 million and $45,488.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029741 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

