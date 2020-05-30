APIX Market Capitalization Tops $3.19 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $626,460.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.02049183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00183445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027372 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,369,724 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

