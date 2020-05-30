ARAW Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $4,750.53 and $44.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.98 or 0.05337857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.