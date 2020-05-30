Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and HitBTC. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $47.07 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005717 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

