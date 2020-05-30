Arepacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $42,090.10 and approximately $111.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00051721 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,956,209 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.