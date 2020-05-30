Argentum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

