ArtByte Price Tops $0.0000 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00487930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.