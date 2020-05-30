Augur Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $13.19 or 0.00137527 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Cobinhood, Poloniex and Mercatox. Augur has a total market capitalization of $145.10 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Upbit, Bitbns, IDEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Liqui, Livecoin, Gate.io, Koinex, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bitsane, Kraken, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Binance, CoinTiger, GOPAX, DragonEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Cobinhood, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, Poloniex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

