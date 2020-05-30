Auroracoin (AUR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.40 Million

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $1,710.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 267.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029076 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019648 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,505.11 or 0.99605683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

