Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) versus Metro Bank (NYSE:MBNKF) Financial Survey

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Metro Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 0.75 $3.93 billion $0.74 4.20 Metro Bank $770.89 million 0.11 -$233.16 million ($0.14) -6.90

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank. Metro Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 6 4 0 2.17 Metro Bank 1 5 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2.39% 7.36% 0.56% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Metro Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

