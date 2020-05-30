Beam (BEAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48.49 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Beam has a total market cap of $26.11 million and approximately $48.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004359 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004128 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 62,733,560 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

