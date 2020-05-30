Beldex Achieves Market Cap of $62.94 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $62.94 million and approximately $207,659.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00055674 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002306 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

