BERNcash (BERN) Trading Down 50.9% This Week

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 59.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $13,587.40 and approximately $153.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BERNcash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00812424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029105 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028077 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00207102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00152121 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BERNcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BERNcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.