BigUp (BIGUP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005719 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.