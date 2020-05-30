Binance Coin (BNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $349.04 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.66 or 0.00183445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $349.04 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.02049183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00110671 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

