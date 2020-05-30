Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $899.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $99.43 million and $899.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $220.95 or 0.02287649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010278 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

