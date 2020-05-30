Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $249.28 or 0.02580461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Negocie Coins, Zebpay, YoBit and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.59 billion and $4.04 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,660.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00667542 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010468 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000377 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,421,744 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

