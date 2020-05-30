Bitcoin Diamond Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $110.13 million and $12.40 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00006113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Coinnest, OKEx and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001619 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042507 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, HitBTC, Crex24, Binance, Bithumb, Coinnest, Exrates, CoinBene, YoBit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

