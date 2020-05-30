Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.29 or 0.00096533 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates and BitMarket. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $162.78 million and approximately $40.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00554944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Braziliex, Coinnest, Exmo, Indodax, Bitsane, Upbit, Bit-Z, OKEx, Graviex, Bithumb, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, QuadrigaCX, DSX, Korbit, Bitinka, HitBTC, BitFlip, Kucoin, YoBit, Exrates, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Coinone, Negocie Coins, C2CX, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bitlish, Bittrex, Ovis, BitMarket, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, TDAX, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.